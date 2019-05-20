Rep. Justin Amash Gets Republican Primary Challenger After Backing Trump Impeachment

Well, that didn’t take long. Michigan Rep. Justin Amash is facing a Republican primary challenger just days after he provoked fury in the party by saying on Twitter that he believes President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses. Michigan State Rep. Jim Lower announced Monday morning that he will run for the seat Amash has held since 2011, in a direct response to Amash’s impeachment remarks. In his announcement, Lower described himself as “pro-Trump” and added: “Congressman Justin Amash tweets yesterday calling for President Trump’s impeachment show how out of touch he is with the truth and how out of touch he is with people he represents.” Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to say the president “engaged in impeachable conduct.” Trump lashed out Amash following his remarks, calling the congressman a “total lightweight” and “loser.”