Rep. Lauren Boebert Addresses Those Love-Life Rumors

Ever since Lauren Boebert filed to divorce her husband, the rumors have been running hot and heavy on social media: There must be another man, and maybe it’s right-wing, long-haired, guitar-strumming preacher Sean Feucht.

Feucht, married with four children, was not amused by the speculation, calling it “false” and “defamatory” in a tweet that demanded retractions and apologies.

Boebert also emphatically says the evidence-free chatter is untrue, though she managed to crack a joke about it to The Daily Beast on Monday.

“How can I be with a man with better hair than me?” she asked.

The Colorado Republican opened divorce proceedings last week against her husband of two decades, Jayson, who told The Daily Beast that he “didn’t expect this” and still loved her.

“We have been through a lot together and I just want her to be happy,” said Jayson, who has four children with the congresswoman. “So it’s whatever she wants.”

That, apparently, is not Sean Feucht.

“There is absolutely nothing romantic between Sean Feucht and I, nor has there been,” she said. “So he is a wonderful friend, and he and I have done a lot of events together.”

“His wife is wonderful, and we have had worship in the [U.S. Capitol] Rotunda,” Boebert added.

As one would expect, Boebert blamed the rumors on “the Left” and said there are no skeletons in her closet to find.

“I have been very, very transparent with my personal life since I started campaigning. And I think there are a lot of politicians who are not transparent,” she told The Daily Beast. “They just give the sweet, pretty pieces of their life—and I have been raw in the details of my upbringing and what I have been through, and the challenges my husband and I have faced over the years.”