Rep. Matt Gaetz Marries Ginger Luckey in Southern California Ceremony
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is off the market. The congressman and girlfriend Ginger Luckey were wed on Saturday in Southern California, and Gaetz tweeted a picture of himself and Luckey captioned “I love my wife!” The small ceremony reportedly had 40 guests and was officiated by Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul. Gaetz is still under investigation by the Department of Justice for alleged sex trafficking after his buddy, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty in May to multiple federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child. Gaetz has been accused of playing a role in Greenberg’s crimes which includes an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.