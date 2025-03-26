Top Democrat Suggests Trump Should Deport Melania
Rep. Maxine Waters unleashed on President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and First Lady Melania Trump in a fiery address over the weekend her in her home state of California. In particular, Waters attacked Trump’s mass deportations and slammed his scrutiny of birthright citizenship. Upping the ante, she suggested that the first lady’s immigration status should equally be scrutinized, reported Page Six. “He’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America,” Waters told a crowd. “If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania.” However, Melania did not receive birthright citizenship. She was born in Slovenia, entering the country to work as a model on an H1-B visa, and became a citizen after marrying Trump in 2006. Waters also flamed Musk’s government overreach as the head of the DOGE, declaring: “We’re not going to let Elon Musk, his co-president, or anybody else take the United States Constitution down.”
