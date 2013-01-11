Rep. on Akin: ‘He’s Partially Right’

So the “legitimate rape” controversy will just never go away. In an interview published Friday in the Marietta Daily Journal, Georgia Rep. Phil Gingrey said his fellow Republicans Todd Akin and Richard Mourdock made comments that were “a little bit over the top,” torpedoing GOP efforts to seize control the Senate. Akin lost his Senate race after saying a woman could not get pregnant from a “legitimate rape,” while Mourdock said pregnancy after rape is something “God intended.” Gingrey, an obstetrician and gynecologist since 1975, tried to clarify Akin’s comments, saying Akin meant a situation similar to when a “scared-to-death 15-year-old” becomes pregnant and claims it is rape. Gingrey insisted Akin is “partially right” that adrenaline can stop a woman from ovulating and thus could prevent a pregnancy.
