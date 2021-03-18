Rep. Paul Gosar Announced as ‘Special Guest’ on QAnon Talk Show
BECAUSE OF COURSE
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is slated to appear as a special guest on a QAnon talk show next week, according to a post promoting his upcoming appearance on Gab. The Arizona Mirror was the first to report the announcement by Radix Verdum, the host of a show called “Digging Deeper,” naming Gosar as the special guest for the March 23 show and praising him for having “taken a stand against the conservative establishment to support #AmericaFirst.” Gosar’s appearance on the conspiracy-theory-riddled talk show comes a few weeks after he appeared as the keynote speaker at the America First Political Action conference, a white nationalist convention. He now looks set to become the first sitting member of Congress to grace the airwaves of a fringe news network that peddles QAnon conspiracies theories 24/7, and features the “#WWG1WGA” slogan on its banner. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) previously appeared on the show during her campaign for Congress.