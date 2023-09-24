Rep. Gosar’s Homophobic Sunday Rant Is Deranged—Even for Him

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) used his weekly email newsletter—hosted on a .gov domain that is funded by American taxpayers—on Sunday to launch a thinly veiled, homophobic attack on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, shockingly suggesting Milley should be put to death.

The diatribe came in a section commenting on former Capitol Police Chief Stephen Sund’s testimony to the House Committee on Administration last week, in which Sund discussed the Capitol riot. Sund called the events of Jan. 6 “an intelligence failure” and said he wished several agencies and individuals—from the Pentagon to then-President Donald Trump—had reacted more swiftly to provide back-up for local law enforcement.

But in Gosar’s recantation of the day’s events, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) remained the villain of the riots, though it was Milley—“the homosexual-promoting-BLM-activist Chairman of the military joint chiefs”—who delayed the deployment of the National Guard, Gosar claimed.

“Of course, we now know that the deviant Milley was coordinating with Nancy Pelosi to hurt President Trump, and treasonously working behind Trump’s back,” Gosar wrote in a screed far-removed from the truth. “In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung.”

Gosar also accused Milley of being a “traitor” who coordinated with the Chinese military and actively worked against Trump. The attacks echo what Trump himself seemed to wish upon Milley, writing in a Truth Social post on Friday that “in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

Milley made two calls to a Chinese general both before and after the 2020 election to defuse tensions between the two nations after China received intelligence that Trump would attack the country. He later told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the calls, which Trump has previously labeled treasonous, were an effort to “deconflict military actions, manage crisis, and prevent war between great powers that are armed with the world’s most deadliest weapons.”

Gosar, who reportedly sought a preemptive pardon for his role in promoting Trump’s election lies in the lead-up to the riot, has spread numerous deluded—and somewhat contradictory—claims about Jan. 6 ever since, including blaming the riot on antifa and calling rioters merely “peaceful patriots.”

Even his own siblings said in a 2021 ad that aired on Fox News, “There is no one member of Congress more responsible for the attack on the Capitol than Congressman Paul Gosar.”

Gosar, who has extensive links to white nationalists and Capitol rioters, has turned his ire on Milley in the past. He promised in January to launch an investigation into “the effort to attempt a coup between traitor Gen. Mark Milley and [then-House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi.”

He was also the first House member to be censured in a decade in 2021 after he tweeted an anime clip of himself murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).