Rep. Price: GOP Planning Medicare Overhaul in 2017

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Talking Points Memo
House Republicans are planning major changes to Medicare next year, Rep. Tom Price said Thursday. He said the House will act on legislation within the first six to eight months of the Trump administration. Republicans have been keen on privatizing Medicare, but Price said that won’t be the most immediate action the House takes. In an effort to streamline the approval of the changes to Medicare, Republicans will attempt to use the budget reconciliation process whereby a simple majority is needed in the Senate, rather than 60 votes.