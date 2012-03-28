Rep. Removed from House for Hoodie

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Talking Points Memo
Rep. Bobby Rush was removed from the House floor Wednesday for violating the dress code. The Illinois Democrat donned a hooded sweatshirt in solidarity with Trayvon Martin's family and supporters, declaring, "just because someone wears a hoodie, doesn't make him a hoodlum." Following his removal, those present were reminded that members of the House are prohibited from wearing hats when house is in session. The parents of Trayvon spoke out later Wednesday, commending Rush for "pleading our case." "This is something that needs to be talked about," his father said. Watch video of the incident here.