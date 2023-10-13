Rep. Shri Thanedar: Why I Quit the Democratic Socialists of America Over Hamas Comments

The scenes from the recent rally in New York City, promoted by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), deeply disturbed me. Sitting miles away, I grappled with the evolving accounts of the event, where heightened antisemitic sentiments took center stage.

The palpable support for the violence committed against Israel by Hamas, recounted through various sources, highlighted a growing polarization in our societal beliefs. These accounts seemed almost surreal, a stark contrast to the America I've come to know and love.

The recent horrific terrorist attacks on Israel shattered my heart—the indiscriminate slaughter, heinous acts of rape, and cold-blooded kidnappings of innocent souls, men, women, and children alike.

How can I possibly align myself with an organization that “unequivocally” condemns killing civilians, but then blames the country where the victims were slaughtered? This is terrorism in its darkest forms, and blaming Israel for the violence is not condemning the massacres “unequivocally.”

The rally in New York City this past Sunday, filled with venom and antisemitism, and actively promoted by NYC-DSA, was the final blow. I can no longer, in good conscience, maintain any affiliation with the national organization. At that moment, I decided to renounce my membership in the DSA. As of the time of my resignation, I was a “member in good standing” with the Detroit DSA, according to their website.

I stand unapologetically with Israel and its undeniable right to defend its people and its land. We must draw a line and take a firm stance against the unspeakable evil embodied by Hamas. There’s no room for sitting on the fence when innocent lives are at stake.

During this time of reflection and adjustment, the world didn't stand still. Israel, a nation I had recently visited and grown to deeply respect, faced an onslaught of terrorism. This wasn't just another episode in their history but a visceral, tangible act of mass violence and wanton brutality. The loss of innocent lives, the heart-wrenching images of devastation, brought back memories of my conversations with Israelis—people yearning for peace and stability in a tumultuous region.

As I processed these international developments, back home, another crisis was unfolding—one that might seem bureaucratic but holds significant implications for our national direction. The hallowed chambers of our House of Representatives, where I’ve witnessed passionate debates and crucial legislations take shape, are currently without a guiding voice. The absence of a Speaker of the House is not just a procedural hiccup; it symbolizes a leadership void at a time when the world needs a resolute America more than ever.

We cannot support Israel if our legislative bodies do not function. This has to end, so we can get to work.

The crux of this leadership crisis, to my dismay, seems rooted in the Republican Party’s internal discord. Their inability to coalesce behind a candidate for Speaker doesn’t just reflect their internal divisions, but it also has ripple effects that stall our nation’s legislative machinery. Having navigated the corridors of power, I’ve always believed that in times of crisis, unity, and decisive action are paramount. The current impasse, however, paints a different picture.

Now, more than ever, the need of the hour is clear: Unity.

I passionately urge my colleagues in the Republican Party to look beyond their internal differences and prioritize the nation's greater good. We, the Democrats, stand ready to collaborate, to bridge divides and craft solutions. Because at the end of the day, it isn’t about party lines or individual ambitions; it’s about serving the American people and our shared vision for a prosperous, harmonious future.

As my journey has evolved—from an immigrant chasing the American dream to a representative entrusted with the hopes of Michigan’s 13th District—I’ve seen firsthand the transformative power of unity.

Now, as we stand at a crucial juncture, my plea to my fellow leaders, both Republican and Democrat, is this: Let’s set aside our differences and rally around a common goal. Electing a bipartisan Speaker is not just a symbolic move; it's a testament to our commitment to collaborative governance.

It’s about showing the nation, and the world, that even in our disagreements, America can find common ground and lead with unity and purpose. And it’s about leadership, and showing the world that we stand, unequivocally, with Israel in its time of unprecedented mourning.