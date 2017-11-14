Rep. Speier: 2 Congressmen Have Grabbed Staffers’ Genitals on the House Floor

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said Tuesday that two currently serving representatives—one Democrat, one Republican—are known to have sexually harassed staffers. “These harassment propositions, such as ‘Are you going to be a good girl?’ to perpetrators exposing their genitals, to victims having their private parts grabbed on the House floor,” she said during the House Administration Committee’s hearing on sexual harassment in Congress. “All [the victims] ask in return as staff members is to be able to work in a hostile-free work environment. They want the system fixed and the perpetrators held accountable.”