Rep. Steve King Slams GOP for Not Discriminating Against Gay Candidates

Congressman Steve King (R-IA) criticized the National Republican Congressional Committee for not discriminating against gay candidates. “They sent money over to support a candidate in a primary in California who had a same-sex partner that they put all over glossy mailers,” King said at a campaign event over the weekend that became public Monday. “That’s hard to write a check to those guys when they do that, so I’m hoping we get conservative leadership in the House.” The head of the NRCC last week rebuked King for supporting white nationalist views. Earlier Monday, King raised eyebrows when he made a crack about two liberal members of the U.S. Supreme Court, saying he hoped Justices Elana Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor “will elope to Cuba.”