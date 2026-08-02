MAGA Rep Accused of Wife Beating Streams Jaw-Dropping Attack on Her

A Trump-endorsed candidate facing allegations of violence and domestic abuse has released a lengthy video refusing to drop out of the congressional race and trashing his ex-wife.

Ohio Rep. Max Miller, 43, disputed physical abuse allegations from his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno, in a livestream shared on X on Sunday morning. A bitter custody battle between the couple has unearthed a trove of court documents, including testimony from Moreno alleging Miller was violent toward her and their 2-year-old daughter, who suffered a broken collarbone in unexplained circumstances.

“Let me begin with the most painful accusation of all: I have never abused our daughter,” Miller said in the video, sitting in front of a blurred background that appeared to feature a child’s drawings.

The congressman, who is up for re-election in November, went on to strenuously deny the allegations against him and insisted he was “not getting out of this race.”

“This isn’t about defending myself. I’m speaking up as a father, trying to protect our daughter. For months, my family and I have watched how people have been relentlessly been attacked,” he said.

Throughout the 25-minute livestream, Miller slurred his words and spoke in a monotone voice as he accused Moreno, a Republican operative, of having mental health issues and lying about his alleged abuse.

“Ask yourself: If I had assaulted her, would she have offered to cook me dinner six days later? Would she have invited me to spend an afternoon at the playground with her and our daughter?” he said.

After the livestream, Miller shared a link to a Dropbox containing what he claimed was information that would vindicate him. Minutes later, he deleted the link after metadata appeared to suggest he may have used taxpayer resources to create the video. The metadata was first reported by Politico’s Adam Wren.

“Just to be clear: these documents were produced by my personal attorneys and paid for by me directly,” Miller wrote on X minutes later. A spokesperson for the congressman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Miller shared, then quickly deleted, a Dropbox link. Screenshot//X

According to the court filings, law enforcement opened an investigation after Miller’s daughter broke her collarbone. Moreno told investigators that their 2-year-old daughter warned her that “Daddy’s house is scary.”

“The bruising surrounding the clavicle fracture made the injury suspicious,” an Ohio detective wrote in a summary of a Zoom meeting between another detective and a physician about the injury. Later, a child protection specialist alleged the bruising resembled a “handprint,” according to Mother Jones.

Moreno has also repeatedly cited concerns about Miller’s “dangerous physical behavior,” alleging he held a gun to her head and threw boiling water at her.

U.S. Rep. Max Miller and his ex-partner Emily Moreno are locked in a bitter custody battle. MaxMillerOH/X

Meanwhile, Sen. Moreno, 59, has finally spoken out against his former son-in-law. Moreno wrote on X on Sunday that Miller put his family through “pure Hell.”

“As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help,” Moreno wrote.

“He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter. If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

He continued: “I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does.”

Moreno made a statement following Miller's livestream. X/X/X

Moreno made a statement following Miller's livestream. X/X

Miller’s troubled past is not new. After Trump endorsed him in 2021, Politico reported on the then-candidate’s history of violent incidents, including punching someone in high school, breaking a window at an apartment building, and driving under the influence in 2011.

Still, the president remained loyal to his former aide and attended Miller and Moreno’s wedding, which was held at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.