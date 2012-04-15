Report: 1 in 5 Americans Aren’t Online

CHEAT SHEET
While some of us are compulsively checking Facebook, watching movies on Netflix, and checking out adorable baby animal photos, one fifth of American adults don’t use the Internet at all. A new study from the Pew Internet Project reports that this demographic doesn’t go online because they don’t see a good reason to, according to the majority response. Many of these who never use the Internet are older, less educated, and in the lower classes, the report revealed.