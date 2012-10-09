Report: 230 Security Incidents in Libya

CHEAT SHEET
The riot at the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya that resulted in the death of four Americans grabbed global headlines, but it was hardly an isolated incident. According to U.S. investigators, a top State Department security official in Libya reportedly requested more security in the area just weeks before the deadly attacks on the embassy, but was told that the department wanted to “normalize operations and reduce security resources” instead. The officer who made the request cited a State Department document that detailed 230 security incidents in Libya between June 2011 and July 2012, all of which posed a threat to Americans in the area.