Report: '24' May Return as Limited Series

Tick, tock. Deadline.com reports that Kiefer Sutherland is in talks to reprise his role as Agent Jack Bauer in a limited-run edition of Fox's beloved series, 24. The Emmy-winning series ended its eight-season run in 2010. According to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, the reincarnated series would start a new story arc from scratch. The idea for a new 24 chapter allegedly came from former 24 showrunner Howard Gordon and 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine TV are both reportedly onboard for production. Other efforts to revive 24 as a feature film never got off the ground.