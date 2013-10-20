Report: 476,000 Apply for Obamacare

CHEAT SHEET
An estimated 476,000 people have applied for medical insurance under the Affordable Care Act since it became law on October 1, administration officials told the Associated Press on Saturday. But the White House has refused to say how many have actually been enrolled in the insurance marketplace, which could be an indication of the problems plaguing the law. The president is said to be frustrated with the glitchy rollout—and apparently told advisers there were no excuses for not having the website ready in time. President Obama is expected to hold a press conference Monday to discuss the rollout, and Cabinet officials and other top administration officials will be traveling the country over the next few weeks to encourage sign-up.