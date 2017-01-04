CHEAT SHEET
    Report: Amal and George Clooney Expecting Twins

    © Regis Duvignau / Reuters

    Could George Clooney be about to become a daddy—twice over? A report in Lebanon’s Daily Star claims that the high-profile Hollywood actor and his wife, Amal, are expecting twins, citing as their source a family friend in Lebanon. Amal Clooney has joint British and Lebanese citizenships. Amal, a 37-year-old prominent human-rights lawyer who works in a prestigious London law firm, married the 54-year-old Oscar-winner in Italy in 2014. The couple live in a historic mansion in England. There have been numerous false reports since their marriage that the Clooneys may be expecting, and the couple have not commented on the new claims.

