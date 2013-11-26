Report: Animals Were Harmed

CHEAT SHEET
    The inclusion of the tagline “no animals were harmed” at the end of movies means absolutely nothing, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter. Oh and there’s more: The American Humane Association, which approves the messages and monitors TV and movie production, is funded through the Screen Actors Guild and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Take a look at Life of Pi, for example: It got the “no animals were harmed” tag even though a Bengal tiger almost drowned during filming.

