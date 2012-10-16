Report: Beyoncé to Do Halftime Show

CHEAT SHEET
Are we in for baby-bump reveal round two? Beyoncé is reportedly performing the halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this year in New Orleans, a source told the Associated Press. After Madonna’s performance at Super Bowl XLVI—which boasted more viewers (114 million) than the game itself—the stakes are high. Nothing new for the third-most honored woman in Grammy history. The queen of hip-hop likely already has a list of collaborators that could turn a fantastic show into an epic one. If their recent surprise duet is any sign, hubby Jay-Z may already be on top of the list. Let’s hope he brings Blue.