Report: Biden Leaked Son’s Dying Wish

Politico reported Tuesday it was Vice President Joe Biden himself who leaked his son’s dying wish for him to run for president to New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. Citing multiple sources, Politico alleges Biden planted the story in August and “effectively placed an ad in The New York Times, asking people to call.” The report claims Biden is constantly referencing Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers to aides, as well as the data that show him drawing more support away from her than Bernie Sanders. Sources also told Politico that when Biden privately met with Sen. Elizabeth Warren this summer, he hinted at a possible running-mate spot for 2016. Though Biden has said publicly that he remains undecided about a run, his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and his wife, Jill, are hoping the answer is no, sources said.
