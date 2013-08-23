Report: Bon Jovi Boots Guitarist Richie Sambora

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Daily News
Here’s a reason to never get too comfortable with your job—even 30 years in. Jon Bon Jovi’s longtime guitarist Richie Sambora, who has been with the band since it formed in 1983, is apparently getting kicked off the stage for good. There had been signs of trouble: after failing to perform at an April concert, Sambora took a leave from the band’s current tour. Allegedly, he was also earning a monthly salary of $2 million along with 20 percent of tour profits. Philip “Phil X” Xenidis has succeeded Sambora, and is apparently making a comparatively small $10,000 a month.