Report: Bush Had More 9/11 Warnings

In an op-ed published Tuesday in The New York Times, author Kurt Eichenwald writes that the Bush administration received more warnings about terrorist plots before 9/11 than the now-infamous memo “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in the U.S.” Eichenwald writes that particular memo did not include a specific warning—but several others did. In May 2001, there was a warning of a terrorist operation planned by a “group presently in the United States,” and in June, a brief that called an attack “imminent.” Eichenwald writes the information “Mr. Bush was told in the weeks before that infamous briefing reflected significantly more negligence than has been disclosed."