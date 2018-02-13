Report: BuzzFeed Hired Ex-FBI Official to Spearhead Efforts to Verify Trump Dossier

Read it at Foreign Policy
A former FBI official is reportedly leading BuzzFeed’s efforts to verify parts of the dossier that contains allegations about President Donald Trump’s connections to Russia. FTI Consulting, a firm that often hires former FBI officials, is conducting the investigation, according to Foreign Policy. The ex-official, Anthony Ferrante, was reportedly spearheading the U.S. government’s efforts to respond to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, before leaving to work for FTI last April. BuzzFeed was sued for libel by a Russian billionaire, Aleksej Gubarev, after the news organization published the dossier in full last year.