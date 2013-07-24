Report: Bynes May Be Schizophrenic

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
New details have emerged that shed light on Amanda Bynes’s stay at a psychiatric hospital. Doctors are reportedly trying to get her 72-hour stay extended by two weeks so she can be evaluated for schizophrenic behavior. On Monday night, Bynes allegedly set fire to a driveway and briefly to herself, according to an eyewitness. Surveillance footage posted by TMZ showed Bynes walking into a liquor store to wash off her dog, which was drenched in gasoline, but she allegedly had a meltdown and left after an employee found her.