Report: Caroline Kennedy Picked as Japan Ambassador

President Obama has nominated Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy, to be the new ambassador to Japan, sources tell the Associated Press. If she’s confirmed, Kennedy would be the first woman to serve in that post. Kennedy campaigned for Obama in 2008 and was co-chair of his vice-presidential search committee in 2012. Kennedy briefly considered running for Hillary Clinton’s New York Senate seat after she resigned, but eventually dropped herself from consideration.