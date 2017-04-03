Report: Chechnya Arrests 100 Gay Men

CHEAT SHEET
Chechen police have arrested more than 100 men whom they accuse of homosexuality, according to a report in Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. The paper said it had confirmed the information with sources in the troubled Russian republic. At least three men have been killed in the roundups, according to the report. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov denied the allegations through a spokesman, who claimed there are not any homosexuals residing in the Muslim-majority state. “It’s impossible to persecute those who are not in the republic,” said Ali Karimov, according to state news agency RIA Novosti. Kadyrov has been roundly accused of human-rights violations throughout his presidency.