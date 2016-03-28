CHEAT SHEET
    Report: CIA Took ‘Gruesome’ Naked Captive Pics

    HUMILIATING

    Jason Reed/Reuters

    The CIA took “very gruesome” naked photos of the captives it sent to be tortured to its foreign partners, The Guardian reported Monday. The photos are said to show bound, bruised, and blindfolded naked detainees. Human-rights advocated have described such acts, when forced on unwilling detainees, as a potential war crime. The British outlet questioned the apparent willingness of the U.S. government’s intelligence services to use “sexual humiliation” in the captivity of suspected terrorists. The CIA is allegedly still in possession of the photographs.

