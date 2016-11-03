Report: Clinton +30 With Florida Latinos

CHEAT SHEET
According to a survey of likely Hispanic voters in Florida, Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump 60 percent to 30 percent among the voting bloc. Voters of Puerto Rican descent favor her 71-19. Among Cuban-American voters, who often lean toward Republican candidates, Trump only leads 49-42. Hispanics account for almost 16 percent of Florida’s 12.9 million active registered voters and so far around 14 percent of the early ballots have been from Hispanic voters, which is much larger than their share around this time in 2012.