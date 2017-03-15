Report: Comey to Say Whether Probe Is On

CHEAT SHEET
FBI Director James Comey will say on Wednesday whether his agency is investigating ties between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia, according to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. The Rhode Island Democrat announced the impending decision Tuesday, and he said Comey made the promise to both himself and Sen. Lindsey Graham, during a March 2 meeting. Whitehouse said Comey assured the two senators he would confirm if an investigation exists “and the scope of their Russia/Trump investigation because he had not been able to at that point say that there was one.”