Report: Corey Feldman Says He Was Stabbed, But Cops Say No Wound Is Visible

Actor Corey Feldman was hospitalized Wednesday after an alleged stabbing attack, TMZ reported early Wednesday. Feldman claims that he was stopped at a traffic light in his car, accompanied by a security guard, when three men approached his vehicle. While the guard was reportedly distracted by the three men, Feldman said another car pulled up. The attacker allegedly jumped out the car, stabbed Feldman, and fled the scene. Law-enforcement sources told TMZ that they found “no evidence of a laceration,” or “cut to [Feldman’s] abdomen” at the hospital. Feldman claims that the attackers were following him and stabbed him with something “long and sharp.” The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident. Feldman, who has been vocal about his knowledge of pedophile rings targeting Hollywood’s child actors for year, claims he’s been receiving online threats from a group he calls “Wolfpack,” and said, “I have reason to believe it’s all connected! Enough is enough!"
