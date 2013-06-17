Report: D.C. IRS Knew About Targeting

Hey, now, don’t forget about that IRS scandal from last month. The IRS scandal apparently didn’t stop in Cincinnati as the agency had insisted, the Associated Press reported on Monday. Holly Paz, who until recently was a top deputy in the Washington division that handles applications for tax-exempt status, reportedly told congressional investigators she was personally involved in investigating “Tea Party” groups—a term that she insists was used as shorthand for both liberal and conservative political groups applying to have tax-exempt status. Paz said dozens of applications languished in the office for over a year without action, with Washington believing that the Cincinnati office was handling the applications. In a bit of good news for the Obama administration, Paz did not implicate the White House—and gave no evidence that anyone ordered conservative groups to be targeted.
