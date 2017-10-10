Report: Devin Nunes Issued Subpoenas to Firm That Compiled Trump Dossier

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) reportedly signed off on subpoenas to Fusion GPS, the firm that compiled the dossier of unsubstantiated allegations about President Trump’s connections to Russia. But Nunes recused himself from the House panel’s Russia probe earlier this year after his communications with the White House sparked an ethics investigation. “The subpoenas were issued unilaterally by the majority, without the minority’s agreement and despite good faith engagement thus far by the witnesses on the potential terms for voluntary cooperation,” a Democratic source told CNN. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who sits on the committee, responding to the report on CNN Tuesday afternoon, saying the subpoenas “would violate that recusal” and “undermines the investigation” into Russia election meddling. Swalwell added that the action, if true, shows that Nunes is “working on the side of the White House” instead of working with Democrats. Last week, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the panel has “hit a wall” when it comes to the dossier because it has been unable to get in contact with its author, Christopher Steele.
