Report: DOJ Civil Rights Employees Slam Leaders in Survey

Employees in the Department of Justice’s civil rights division gave their leadership failing marks in an internal survey obtained by BuzzFeed News. The optional survey, which 45.5 percent of all DOJ employees completed, suggested a low respect for department leaders in the civil rights division. Just 39.9 percent of those employees said they agreed with the statement “I have a high level of respect for my organization’s senior leaders.” 31.9 percent of those employees said they were satisfied or very satisfied with those leaders’ policies and practices. The answers for those same questions on the 2016 survey are not available.