Report: Drone Crashes Mounting

Drone crashes at overseas civilian airports have increased significantly over the past two years, according to a new report by The Washington Post. The report is based on a review of thousands of pages of unclassified Air Force investigation reports, obtained by public-records requests. The papers cite several reasons for the spike in drone crashes, from pilot error due to inexperience to poor coordination with air-traffic controllers. The news comes on the heels of Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta’s announcement that the U.S. plans to increase its use of drones in Africa and the Middle East in order to pursue al Qaeda supporters.