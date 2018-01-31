Report: FBI Director Wray Told White House to Not Release the Memo

Read it at Bloomberg
FBI Director Christopher Wray reportedly told the White House he does not support the controversial GOP memo’s release because it contains “inaccurate information and paints a false narrative,” according to Bloomberg. The memo, which is supposed to show anti-Trump bias within the FBI and the Justice Department, was voted to be released this week by Congress on a party-line vote. President Trump was overheard Tuesday night telling a Republican lawmaker that he is “100 percent” behind the memo’s release after his State of the Union address.