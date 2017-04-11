Report: FBI Got FISA Warrant to Monitor Carter Page
MORE SMOKE
According to a report in The Washington Post, the FBI and the Justice Department obtained a FISA warrant to monitor the communications of a former adviser to President Trump’s presidential campaign, Carter Page. Officials told the Post that the FBI and Justice Department convinced a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge that there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power. It was part of a broader investigation into alleged links between Russia and the campaign. Page has not been accused of any crimes and it remains unclear whether the Justice Department would seek later charges against him or anyone else in connection with Russia’s meddling in the election. “This confirms all of my suspicions about unjustified, politically motivated government surveillance,” Page said in an interview Tuesday. “I have nothing to hide.”
Page was defiant about the newest FISA surveillance revelations when The Washington Post reported on them Tuesday night, framing himself as a "dissident" whose support for closer U.S.-Russia ties had made him a target and a victim.
"I was so happy to hear that further confirmation is now being revealed. It shows how low the Clinton/Obama regime went to destroy our democracy and suppress dissidents who did not fully support their failed foreign policy," Page told The Daily Beast. "It will be interesting to see what comes out when the unjustified basis for those FISA requests are more fully disclosed over time."
—Tim Mak