Report: FBI Opens Foreign-Money Probe Into Li ‘Cindy’ Yang

The FBI has reportedly opened an investigation into former Florida day spa owner Li “Cindy” Yang to determine whether she illegally funneled foreign funds into President Trump's reelection campaign or took part in any other campaign finance violations. According to The Miami Herald, a former employee of Yang's named Bing Bing Peranio was interviewed by FBI agents on Thursday and received a subpoena. The New York Times previously reported that Peranio contributed the maximum $5,400 to the reelection campaign in March and Yang helped her write the check. Peranio's subpoena reportedly requested materials related to the donation and any other political donations she may have made between 2014 and the present. Peranio told the Herald that she wasn't the only one who donated to the campaign. “It’s not just me,” she said. “I don’t know why I always get it.” When the Herald asked Peranio if Yang reimbursed her in any way, she reportedly claimed not to hear the question and hung up. The Times also reported eight others connected to Yang made $5,400 contributions to the president's campaign.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami did not confirm the opening of the investigation. The White House reportedly declined to comment. The FBI, the Trump Organization, and a spokeswoman for Yang reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.