Report: Feds Probe Adelson's Casino

The Los Angeles U.S. attorney's office is investigating whether the Las Vegas Sands Corp., the multibillion business controlled by political high roller Sheldon Adelson, and some of its executives are involved in money-laundering activities. Though Adelson himself is not said to be a subject of the probe, the company is reportedly under scrutiny for its relationship with a Mexican businessman who was later indicted in the U.S. for drug trafficking and a California businessman who was convicted of taking kickbacks. Adelson has given millions to Republican candidates this election cycle. His family all but bankrolled Newt Gingrich's failed campaign. Adelson has said he's prepared to spend millions to remove President Obama from the White House and has already pledge large sums to presumptive GOP nominee Mitt Romney.
