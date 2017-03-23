Report: Feds Probe Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Paul Manafort’s Banking

CHEAT SHEET
Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Trump during the 2016 election, is reportedly the subject of a federal anti-corruption probe into his work in Eastern Europe. According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Treasury Department has obtained information about Manafort’s financial transactions and bank accounts as part of the inquiry. The attorney general for the island nation of Cyprus was informed that the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network was requesting information about Manafort’s transactions. Because of his business dealings in Russia and Eastern Europe, Manafort has been seen as a key part of the U.S. investigation into whether Trump or any of his associates worked with the Kremlin to intervene in the presidential election, and federal prosecutors allegedly began looking into his activities years ago during an effort to recover stolen Ukrainian assets following the deposing of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. A spokesman for Manafort did not respond to the AP’s questions about the report.