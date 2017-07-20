Report: For First Time, Over Half of People With HIV Taking AIDS Meds

Read it at AP
For the first time ever, more than half of all people infected with HIV globally are taking AIDS medication, according to a United Nations report released Thursday. AIDS-related deaths are estimated at nearly half of what they were in 2005. While health experts are applauding the progress, many are also questioning whether the results should have been better, given the billions spent fighting the epidemic. “The real test will come in five to 10 years once the funding goes down,” said Sophie Harman, a senior lecturer in global health politics at Queen Mary University in London.