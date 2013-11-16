Report: Ford Loyalists Got Raises

CHEAT SHEET
Those who are faithful are rewarded—at least in Toronto mayor Rob Ford’s office. Ahead of a key council meeting where members will vote to reduce Ford’s staff and budget, sources in the mayor’s office told The Globe and Mail that loyal employees were given raises and a new junior assistant was hired. Meanwhile, Ford told councilors that he hired veteran municipal lawyer George Rust-D’Eye to challenge their attempts to curb his power. The embattled Ford recently admitted to smoking crack cocaine while "in a drunken stupor" and made crude remarks about oral sex.