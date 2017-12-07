Report: GOP Rep. Trent Franks to Resign, Possibly Over ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Read it at Roll Call
Arizona Republican Rep. Trent Franks is expected to resign, Roll Call reported Thursday afternoon. An Arizona Republican told the digital political outlet that his resignation is likely tied to unspecified allegations of inappropriate behavior. “There’s been rumors swirling around him for years, at least in 2012,” the Republican source said. “And if this turns out to be true there won’t be that many people who are surprised.” Franks’ office said he will make an announcement on Thursday.