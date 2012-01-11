Report: Halle Berry Engaged

CHEAT SHEET
Third time's a charm? Halle Berry is reportedly engaged to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she costarred in the 2010 film Dark Time. A rep for jewelry designer Gurhan confirmed that Martinez bought an emerald-and-diamond engagement ring—a "one-of-a-kind" piece—for Berry, whom he has been dating for more than a year. The actress has been married twice before and has a daughter with her ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry. Berry's rep did not immediately comment on the news.