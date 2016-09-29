Report: Hannity Gave Trump Post-Orlando Talking Points

Fox News host and noted Donald Trump booster assisted the Republican presidential nominee in crafting his message following the terror attack that left 49 people dead at a gay nightclub in Orlando this summer. According to The New York Times Magazine, Hannity has gone beyond incessantly promoting Trump on his show, offering him near-unlimited free airtime, and has “offered private strategic advice to the campaign.” One Trump confidant told reporter Robert Draper of “at least one instance in which Hannity drafted an unsolicited memo outlining the message Trump should offer after the Orlando nightclub shooting in June.” The Fox News host recently got in trouble with his employers after appearing, without network permission, in an online ad promoting the Trump candidacy.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED