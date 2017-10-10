Report: Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Raped at Least 3 Women

Three women went on the record to tell The New Yorker that film mega-producer Harvey Weinstein raped them—including Asia Argento, an Italian film actress and director, and Lucia Evans, a former aspiring actress. Evans said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 when he invited her to do readings with a casting executive. “I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’” she recalled. “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him.” Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino recounted how, during the post-production of 1995’s Mighty Aphrodite, Weinstein sexually harassed her and repeatedly tried to pressure her into a physical relationship. Additionally, at least 16 former and current employees at Weinstein’s companies also said they either witnessed or had knowledge of times Weinstein approached women with unwanted sexual advances and touching. A spokesperson for Weinstein issued a statement denying any allegations of non-consensual sex.
