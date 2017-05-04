Report: Hillary Clinton to Launch Political Group

CHEAT SHEET
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to launch a new political organization as early as next week, Politico reported on Thursday. The news comes six months after Clinton shockingly lost the presidential election to Donald Trump and has since remained relatively quiet on the political front. Per Politico, the group will “fund organizations working on the resistance to President Donald Trump’s agenda,” and Clinton has been “spending recent weeks in Washington, New York City, and Chappaqua, N.Y. meeting with donors and potential groups to invest in, and recruiting individuals for the group’s board of directors.” The group is supposedly slated to be named Onward Together, a reference to her campaign slogan “Stronger Together.”