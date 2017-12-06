Report: Hollywood Agents Set Up Private Meetings with Harvey Weinstein Despite Allegations

Read it at The New York Times
In an explosive new investigation, The New York Times revealed how disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct was enabled by those around him. For example, at least eight talent agents from Hollywood’s Creative Artists Agency were told about Weinstein’s conduct but set up private meetings between young actresses and Weinstein anyway. According to the Times, the agents told the women to “stay quiet when things went wrong.” One of the agents who once confronted Weinstein even acknowledged that “sometimes he was the only game in town.” The Times also reports that low-level staffers were “required to procure [Weinstein’s] penile injections for erectile dysfunction.”