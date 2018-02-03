Report: Home Contractor Tied to Trump Lands Job at EPA

CHEAT SHEET
The husband of one of Donald and Melania Trump’s former household staffers has landed a job as an official at the Environmental Protection Agency, Politico reports. Steve Kopec, a home improvement contractor, joined the agency’s New York office as a special assistant on Dec. 18, according to a memo cited in the report. Kopec’s wife, Dagmara, reportedly previously worked as a household aide for the Trumps in New York, and the Kopecs have been spotted rubbing elbows with senior administration officials after Trump took office. The memo notes that Kopec joined the EPA from “private industry,” saying he “fashioned his career around customer service and organizational efficiencies.” The White House has not commented on how Kopec got the job, nor has the EPA, which said through a spokeswoman that it appreciates his service “in supporting environmental protection efforts.” Separately, an EPA official told Politico Kopec “performs administrative and support services” and is not involved in writing policy.