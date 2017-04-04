Report: Hospital Bombed While Treating Syria Gas Attack Victims

CHEAT SHEET
A hospital treating victims of a suspected nerve gas attack in Syria on Tuesday was reportedly bombed in an airstrike, “bringing down rubble on top of medics as they worked,” AFP reported. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the gas attack killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds more in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province. It was widely condemned in the international community. The European Union’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad bears “primary responsibility” for the attack. The United Nations is said to be probing the attack, which an envoy said was carried out from the air.